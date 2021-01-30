Exane Derivatives Has $313,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

