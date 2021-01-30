Exane Derivatives Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

