Exane Derivatives Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. 140166 increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

