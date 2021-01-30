Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

M opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

