Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $255.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.00 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $237.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

