EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVOP stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

