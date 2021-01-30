EveryCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $248,442.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 90.6% against the dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $248,442.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

