Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

RE stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.