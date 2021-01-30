Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

NYSE:RE opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.