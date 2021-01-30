Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $3.03 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

