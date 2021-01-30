Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EUXTF stock remained flat at $$114.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

