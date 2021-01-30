Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $161.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 235.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $164.24.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,382,051.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

