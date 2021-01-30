Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

