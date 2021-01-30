EUNO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,926.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. EUNO has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $5,926.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00986440 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,105,761,537 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

