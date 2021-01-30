Ethverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,775.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $970,575.63 and $32,775.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00080006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.