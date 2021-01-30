Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) Shares Down 3.1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.78 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41). 68,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 193,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £15.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

About Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

