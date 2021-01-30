EtherGem Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $291,305.28 and approximately $55,554.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00901620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.37 or 0.04415874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018405 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027960 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

