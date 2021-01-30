Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,775.01

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $15,775.01 and approximately $61,692.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

