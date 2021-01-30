Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $239.61 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.