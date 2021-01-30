ESBC Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $396,081.40 and approximately $69,826.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 159.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,795,095 coins and its circulating supply is 25,523,302 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.