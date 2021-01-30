ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 690.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ERYP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 2,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.73.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.