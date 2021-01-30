Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.