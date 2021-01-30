Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

