Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.40 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $793.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

