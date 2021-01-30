Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

