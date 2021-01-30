Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $177.11 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

