Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

