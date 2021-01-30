EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 111.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

