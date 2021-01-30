Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore Sells 6,069 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

