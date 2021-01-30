EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 86.6% in January

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EPRSQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 95,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,231. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
