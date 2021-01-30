EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 86.6% in January

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPRSQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 95,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,231. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.