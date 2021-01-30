Enzyme Finance (MLN) One Day Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

