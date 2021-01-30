Enzyme Finance Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

