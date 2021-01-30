Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

EFSC stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.