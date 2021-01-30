ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €14.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.35 ($16.88).

EPA ENGI opened at €12.96 ($15.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.93. ENGIE SA has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

