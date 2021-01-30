Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $4.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several research analysts have commented on ERF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,776,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

