Energy Transfer LP Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.
Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 22,035,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,970,566. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
