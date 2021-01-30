Energi (NRG) Trading Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $77.01 million and $4.66 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00006078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.32 or 0.01733918 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,153,888 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

