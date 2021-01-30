Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $26,506.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.
Enecuum Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Enecuum Coin Trading
Enecuum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
