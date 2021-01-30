Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.44.

Endava stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 263.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

