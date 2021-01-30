Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.76.

TSE:ENB opened at C$42.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market cap of C$87.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.12.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

