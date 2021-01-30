Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Up 2.1%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98. 18,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.