Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

EMA stock opened at C$53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.40. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.9571974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.45.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

