Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on February 16th

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

EMA stock opened at C$53.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.40. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 2.9571974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.45.

About Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

