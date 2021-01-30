Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on February 16th

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
EMA stock opened at C$53.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.40. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.
Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 2.9571974 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.