eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.64. 1,347,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,423,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

