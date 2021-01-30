ELYSIA Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $6.04 million and $644,532.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

