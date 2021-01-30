Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

