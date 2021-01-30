Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.60 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

