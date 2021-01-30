Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,057,000 after purchasing an additional 343,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

