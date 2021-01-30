Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.11. Electromed shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 38,480 shares.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Electromed alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.