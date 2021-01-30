eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

Shares of EHTH opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,339,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after buying an additional 313,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eHealth by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

